Corbin leaders vote to buy lot in downtown













The City of Corbin has purchased the vacant lot at the corner of Gordon and Depot Street.

At a special called meeting Tuesday, the commissioners unanimously approved a motion to move forward with the purchase.

Under the terms of the agreement, the city will pay $27,500 for the lot.

Mayor Willard McBurney said the building that used to occupy the space housed Poynter Electrical and Harris Wheel Alignment at different times.

Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams said ideas for the lot include the proposed splash pad, a stage area, or a shelter type area to house events such as the farmers market.

The shelter area would include community bathrooms.

“We don’t have anything concrete on what we are wanting to do but we do have some ideas, Sams said adding that the commissioners would discuss it as soon as the next work session in March.

“I think that is a good purchase,” McBurney said.

“The location is what makes it so good,” Commissioner Trent Knuckles said noting one of the city’s largest public parking lots is just across Gordon Street.

In other business, the commission approved: