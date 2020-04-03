Corbin leaders encourage public to get outside, but maintain proper social distancing











Now, more than ever, it is important for people to maintain social distancing and to wash their hands multiple times per day as precautions against the COVID-19 virus.

This was the message that Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Corbin City Manager Marlon Sams delivered to a Facebook Live audience Friday morning.

“This is really important right now for us to take this seriously. It is something that is so, so contagious. We have never seen anything like this before. It is difficult for us to understand how contagious it is because we have been a little bit isolated from it. It is coming. We don’t want to be the door it gets in,” Razmus said.

“It’s a gorgeous day out. One of the reasons Marlon and I wanted to do a Facebook Live is to just to encourage you all first off. It has been tough. The sun is shinning now and everyone is going to want to get outside that is what we are worried about.”

Sams added, “If you’re going to get outside, maintain that social six-foot distancing that the president and governor are recommending we do.”

Razmus noted that there are varying reports on whether it is a good or bad idea to wear masks, but she suggested people wear them, if they have them, when going to the grocery store just as a precautionary measure.

She said that if you can’t buy one, then you could make one out of many things, such as an old t-shirt.

She added that if possible, people should consider using things like Click List at Kroger where people order their groceries online, and then drive to the store where workers will load the groceries inside your vehicle without customers ever having to go into the store.

Sams also suggested that if people need to go to the grocery store in person that only one member of the family go if at all possible.

Razmus noted that it is all about personal responsibility, and you can’t count on others to protect you and those around you.

She encouraged people to check on their elderly or disabled neighbors during this time to see if they need anything.

“We have to look out for each other right now,” she added.

Still outdoor opportunities available

Razmus noted that almost all city spaces, such as playgrounds, recreation facilities and so forth are shut down, but there are still opportunities for people to get outside as long as they maintain social distancing.

For instance Corbin Primary School teachers are going to be doing a parade through town at 5:30 p.m. today.

One of the police officers and a fire truck are going to lead the parade.

Razmus added that she would be doing another ride through town on Tuesday.

Sams said that the only city recreational facility still open is the dog park, and he encouraged people to maintain proper social distancing there.

Also the Lynn Camp Creek Walk is a half-mile trail that people can get out and enjoy, he said.

In addition, the disc golf course at Miller Park is still open.

“We ask if a Frisbee does go in a yard to get it later. Don’t go knock on someone’s door. We have had a couple of complaints. If we see that happening, we will probably have to close that down too,” Sams said.

Razmus added that if police see people congregating there, they are going to shut it down also.

Razmus encouraged local residents to get outside and do things, such as bear hunt where local residents place Teddy Bears in their windows. She just wants them to maintain proper social distancing while doing so.

Beware of surroundings

Razmus said people should take note of how many cars are parked some place when deciding whether they should get out or their vehicles there because that tells you a lot about how many people are there.

“If there are too many people there, come back another time,” Razmus said.

Razmus added that if you have teenagers, who are being difficult and have left the house to go congregate with their friends, then you should call police dispatch at 528-1122, and the police will go break that up.

Support local businesses

Sams also encouraged the public to keep supporting local restaurants, most of which are still open and doing business with carryout, drive thru, curbside service or in some cases deliveries.

(The News Journal has a list of local restaurants posted on its website, www.thenewsjournal.net, and there is a link to that list on our Facebook page.)

Sams said that several area churches are doing drive-in services, and he encouraged people to go out and attend those services on Sunday.

Facebook updates

City officials also encouraged the public to regularly check the City of Corbin Facebook page, which they are using to post updates during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sams added the public needs to be aware about scams that are taking place, and they should report any suspected scams to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.

If a scammer contacts you, report the scam immediately to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257 or fill out an online scam complaint form.

Kentuckians may also report online scams and fraud to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.

“It’s a sad thing with everything going on right now that people are out scamming,” Sams added.

Questions answered

City leaders also answered some questions that viewers submitted through Facebook Friday, one of which was whether there is a curfew in the city and currently there is not.

In response to another question about the recycling center staying open, Razmus noted that this is necessary because the city doesn’t want garbage and recyclables piling up outside the facility.

She added that there is no curbside drop off at this time though, and people would need to put their recyclables inside the bins, which are then brought into the building and unloaded with workers wearing gloves and other forms of protection.

One viewer asked why drive-thru at restaurants were being allowed to stay open since the distances between people in those instances is only about three feet.

Razmus said the city is trying to follow the guidelines laid out by the governor and not get ahead of that. She said that restaurant owners are taking social distancing and other precautions and doing a good job with that.

“Right now I feel like our community is doing a good job policing itself,” she said.

In response to a question about hotels staying open, Razmus said that it is important for these businesses to stay open because there are still travelers trying to get home.

She noted that several hotels aren’t getting much business right now with some not having had a customer in a few days.

Razmus encouraged people to “try and stay in the moment and enjoy the beauty of the day.”

“Take care Corbin. Stay safe. We love you,” Razmus said at the conclusion of the 15-minute Facebook Live video.