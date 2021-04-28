Corbin Lady Redhounds extend winning streak to four











The Corbin Lady Redhounds Softball team has put the three-game losing streak at Boyd County in the rearview mirror, extending the current winning streak to four games.

Corbin came back twice Friday night against George Rogers Clark for a 6-5 victory.

Kaylee Morales went two for three with three RBI’s to lead the Lady Redhounds, who scored three runs in the first inning to erase a 2-0 GRC lead.

GRC extended the lead to 5-3 after three innings, but the Lady Redhounds came back with one run in the third and two more in the fourth to retake the lead.

Corbin was coming off another comeback victory Thursday night at Clay County.

The Lady Redhounds were up 2-0 after two innings, but Clay County came back with one run in the third and three in the fourth to pull ahead, 4-2.

Corbin tied the game in the top of the sixth inning.

Kallie Housely walked to open the inning and then, one out later, Bailey Stewart singled to put runners at first and third for Kennedie Guiher.

Guiher doubled to center field, driving home two runs.

The Lady Redhounds took the lead in the top of the seventh.

Kaila Stidham was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning.

Shelby Stewart then came up with an RBI double.

After Rebecca Stewart was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second, Housely homered to center field to extend Corbin’s lead.

“My girls are really just a great group of young ladies that work hard for one another,” said Coach Crystal Stidham. “We have taken prior games and teams we have faced and learned from each and every experience. They were able to piece things together, and the biggest key is that they don’t give up. My girls keep on picking one another up and working through each and every game one game at a time. As a coach, it makes me so proud to see them work together and never give up.”

With the recent wins, Corbin has improved to 6-8 on the season.

The Lady Redhounds were scheduled to host Southwestern Pulaski Tuesday night.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

Corbin will continue the homestand, hosing Clay County on Thursday and South Laurel on Monday.

“In the upcoming week, we will keep doing what we have been and preparing for every game one at a time,” Stidham said. “We prepare for the game at hand, and when one is finished, we move on to the next, win or lose, you take what you learn and move forward.”

Williamsburg Lady Jackets

The Williamsburg Lady Jackets Softball team snapped a five-game losing streak Friday night with a 21-8 victory over Burgin.

Madison Prewitt went four for four at the plate with three RBI’s, and Morgan Prewitt went two for five with a homerun and four RBI’s

“We came out hitting the ball, had confidence at the plate, which in turn made us have confidence on the field,” said Coach Andrew Winchester. “We have got to keep our confidence at the plate. That will be the biggest confidence booster of all.”

The Lady Jackets lost Thursday to Model, 5-1.

Williamsburg was held to one hit in the game, an RBI single by Mckenzie Prewitt in the first inning.

One inning did the Lady Jackets in Monday night against Pineville as the Lady Mountain Lions used a four-run second inning to do all their damage.

Pineville pitching held the Lady Jackets to one hit and recorded 18 strikeouts in the game.

Williamsburg was scheduled to travel to Barbourville Tuesday night.

The game had not yet been completed as of press time.

The Lady Jackets are scheduled to travel to Berea Thursday night, before hosting Knox Central on Friday and Buckhorn on Monday.

Williamsburg will conclude the week with a trip to South Laurel Tuesday night.

“We are hoping to get some wins this week and next,” Winchester said. “These teams will be good competition for us.”

“The girls have done a great job staying focused the past couple of games,” Winchester said. “As long as we can keep our heads in the game and hit together, we should come out on top.”

Whitley County

Lady Colonels

Whitley County’s two-game winning streak came to a halt Monday night with a 14-0 loss to Pulaski County.

The Lady Maroons plated three runs in the first inning and three more in the second to put the Lady Colonels in a big hole early.

Whitley County was held to two hits on the night, both doubles by Kaden Johnson and Katiebeth Kelly.

Whitley County defeated Bell County Thursday night, 15-4 in five innings.

Ryleigh Petrey, Jaycie Monhollen and Katiebeth Kelly each had two RBI’s for the Lady Colonels, whose night was highlighted by a seven-run fourth inning.

Whitley County was back in action Friday night, defeating Pineville, 5-3.

The Lady Colonels overcame an early 1-0 deficit with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second, adding two more in the fourth inning and one insurance run in the sixth.

Sydnee Prewitt stole home to plate one of the runs in the fourth inning.

With Monday night’s loss, the Lady Colonels have won five out of the last seven.

“We are doing some things differently in practice, and the girls are getting some confidence about them,” said Coach Angela Singleton. “They are playing well as a team.”

Whitley County is scheduled to be back in action Thursday night at South Laurel and will host Barbourville Friday night.

“We need all pieces of our game to be solid, offense, defense and pitching,” Singleton said of keys to defeat South Laurel, who defeated the Lady Colonels 21-5 on April 13.

Whitley County’s next scheduled game after Barbourville is May 6 against Clay County.

“I’m looking for some games to add in there, but, if not, we will continue to practice hard,” Singleton said.