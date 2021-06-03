Corbin Lady Redhounds draw Middlesboro to open 13th Region Softball Tournament











The Corbin Lady Redhounds Softball team will open the 13th Region tournament at 11 a.m. Saturday against 52nd District Champion Middlesboro.

The winner will move on to play the winner of North Laurel versus Lynn Camp at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the region semifinal.

“This is when it has to come together and I believe they need to keep doing what they are doing,” said Corbin Coach Crystal Stidham.

Corbin defeated Middlesboro twice during the regular season.

On May 13, the Lady Redhounds won 8-3 at home.

The game was tied at three after five innings.

After Kallie Housely held the Lady Jackets scoreless in the top of the sixth inning, Corbin put up five runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead.

On May 25, the Lady Redhounds put up 15 runs on 18 hits, including a seven-run sixth inning to win going away, 15-3.

Kaila Stidham’s grand slam accounted for four of the seven runs in the inning.

Stidham ended the day with seven RBI’s.

Corbin split the two season games with North Laurel, and defeated Lynn Camp twice.

On the other side of the bracket, 50th District Champion South Laurel will open against host Harlan County at 4 p.m. on Saturday, while Knox Central will face Jackson County at 6:30 p.m.

The winners of those games will play in the second semifinal game at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The winner of the 13th Region will go on to face the Region 11 champion in the first round of the state tournament at 5 p.m. on June 11 at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington.