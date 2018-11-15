Corbin, Keavy residents among 10 arrests made in Laurel County drug raid













Six Corbin residents and an individual from Keavy were among the 10 people arrested Wednesday morning in a sweep of suspected drug dealers.

Four teams of law enforcement agents led by Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies served the warrants secured as the result of a three month undercover investigation.

The individuals arrested and the charges they are facing included:

Lona Counts Smith, 55, of Corbin, who is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Hydrocodone

Brian S. Smith, 36, of Corbin, who is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Michael J. Partin, 69, of Corbin, who is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – oxycodone

Rebecca E. Mullins, 25, of Keavy, who is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Charlene Fox, 70, of Corbin, who is charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – oxycodone

James R. Woods, 55, of Corbin, who is with five counts of first-degree trafficking a controlled substance – second offense – methamphetamine

Tina Polley, 39, of Corbin, who is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine

London City Police and Kentucky State Police assisted in the operation.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said the investigation was conducted by Detective James Sizemore and Detective Bryon Lawson.

A total of 17 warrants had been secured.

In addition to the drug-related arrests, law enforcement served on four other individuals encountered during the operation.

Judi J. Proffitt, 43, of Cold Water, Michigan was served with a Whitley County bench warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on charges of receiving stolen property of the value under $500 and contempt of court.

Ashley N. Napier, 26, of Corbin was served with a Laurel County bench warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on numerous violations.

Bridgette Wooldridge, 20, of Lily, was served with a bench warrant out of Whitley County charging her with failure to appear in court for a pretrial conference on unspecified charges.

Kathy R. Rucker, 58, of Corbin, was served with a Knox Circuit Court indictment warrant charging her with manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff John Root said Wednesday’s operation was part of the effort to keep the promise he made when campaigning for sheriff eight years ago to wage war on drug dealers across Laurel County.