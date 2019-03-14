Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin Junior Redhound Theatre presents: ‘Mary Poppins’

Posted On 14 Mar 2019
Corbin Junior Redhound Theatre will take to the stage at Corbin Middle School to bring Mary Poppins to life.

Based on the original 1964 Disney classic starring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke, the musical follows the Banks family as they welcome their new nanny, Mary Poppins.

“I chose Mary Poppins due to the new movie that came out recently. I knew the name Mary Poppins would have surge in popularity,” said Junior Redhound Theatre Director Brandise Grimes.

Grimes said the music would include familiar favorites from the movie such as “Supercalifragilsticexpialidocious,” and “Let’s Go Fly A Kite.”

“There are some new and different songs,” Grimes said.

Bailyn Scent and Jonah Humfleet have been cast in the roles of Mary Poppins and Bert, respectively.

“People who have attended Junior Redhound Theatre plays in the past will recognize these two familiar faces.  Bailyn and Jonah have played several starring roles in their three years with the Junior Redhound Theatre,” Grimes said. “They are both very talented students.”

Grimes said one of the biggest challenges the troupe faced was getting Mary Poppins to “fly.”

“We don’t have the capabilities to ‘fly’ on the middle school stage, and it is also a big safety risk, so with ‘stage magic’ we are making Mary Poppins appear and disappear ‘magically’ without flying, by hiding what’s really happening,” Grimes said.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. March 21-23. The running time is approximately one hour.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students.

