By Dean Manning

Corbin High School’s JROTC is moving to the next phase of its project to honor area veterans during the Memorial Day and Veterans Day holidays.

The cadets are asking residents who would like to have family, friends or neighbors honored for their service, to submit photographs of the honoree in uniform.

“We can customize the banners to include decorations the honoree earned such as the Purple Heart, Silver Star, or Bronze Star, branch of service, dates of service, or if they served in a particular conflict,” said Colonel Michael Farley, the Corbin JROTC instructor.

Corbin Public Works is providing the materials, which is the same as what is used for the banners that adorn the poles during NIBROC, the holidays and throughout the year. Public works will also use its equipment to print the banner.

After working out the details with public works, Farley, said the cost of the banners will be $20.

Farley said the goal is to have the banners ready by the beginning of May. The banners will be hung by May 23 and remain up until June 5.

The city will store the banners and they will be hung again in time for Veterans Day in November.

Any veterans and/or family or friends of veterans who is interested in purchasing a banner, may contact Farley by email at David.Farley@Corbin.ky.schools.us, or by phone at 528-3902.

Farley said the cadets are working with the students and staff at the educational center to digitally enhance the photographs for the banners.

“The pictures don’t have to be super clear because the banners will be viewed as people drive down the street,” Farley said

Farley said the project is part of Corbin JROTC’s annual service learning project.

The cadets elected to take on the project after reading about a similar effort in Cape Coral, Florida.

“We are just trying to raise awareness about the men and women who have served our country,” Farley said.