Corbin Jr. Redhound Theatre christening new stage with original play













Corbin’s Junior Redhound Theatre is bringing Halloween and some of the most famous and infamous fairytale characters to the stage as it christens the stage at the new Corbin Middle School.

Nov. 8-10, the troupe under the direction of Brandise Grimes, will perform, “Halloween Night in the Grimm Forest.”

“It is an original script by the same person that wrote, “Edgar Allen Poe’s Nightmare Theatre: A Frightful Comedy,” Grimes said explaining that she prefers to do something original for the fall show.

“I like to do something that the kids are going to have fun with,” Grimes said.

The one-act play follows a group of friends going trick-or-treating on Halloween.

“They go to a new part of town. They go into a forest that is enchanted and encounter several familiar characters from Grimm’s Fairy Tails,” Grimes explained adding that the characters include Hansel and Gretel, the Three Little Pigs, the Big Bad Wolf, Little Red Riding Hood and her Grandmother.

The main characters become part of the familiar stories, such as when one of the houses they visit turns out to be occupied by the witch who has captured Hansel and Gretel.

“She sees the new kids and decides, ‘Well, I’ll just eat you, too,” Grimes explained.

The performance lasts approximately one hour and Grimes said it is family friendly.

Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night at the middle school off of Master Street.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Proceeds go back into the program to help fund future productions.

More information is available on the Corbin Junior Redhound Theatre Facebook page.