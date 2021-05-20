Corbin jigsaw puzzle company unveils its latest designs featuring work of local artists











Mchezo (www.mchezo.com), a jigsaw puzzle publishing company located in Corbin, announced Tuesday the availability of its second wave of puzzles which includes eight all new designs, including two by local artists, and brings the company’s current catalog of in stock designs to 13 across three in-house brands.

“Mchezo was founded on the idea that, despite the fast-paced, digital-dominant life many of us lead today, there is still a market for jigsaw puzzles of exceptional quality featuring unique designs and images,” said Ed Bryan, President of Mchezo. “Many of our puzzles highlight the work of Kentucky artists and graphic designers, which is something I feel is important to the identity of Mchezo.”

Mchezo was founded last year by Corbin entrepreneur Jon Huston, and is part of the Webbed Sphere, Inc. family of companies.

Mchezo currently includes several brand lines, including: Depot Street, sentimental puzzles focused on small town America and nostalgia for the nation’s past; Oodles of Puzzles, relaxing and engaging puzzles that feature collections of images, ideas and concepts; Gamosis, puzzles inspired by an affinity for the 1980s and 90s game culture, and Black Cat Puzzles, which focuses on evocative images from historic military battles.

The newest designs include the following titles in three of Mchezo’s branded lines: Depot Street – “Old Soda Delivery Truck,” “Vintage Steam Engine 2147,” and “Ghost Town General Store,” and “Abraham Lincoln.” Oodles of Puzzles – “Teapot Collection,” “Antique Watches,” “A Passion for Porcelain,” and “100 Percent Chance of Gummy Bears.”

“Vintage Steam Engine 2147,” “Old Soda Delivery Truck,” and “Ghost Town General Store,” all feature the work of Kentucky photographer Jim Begley. “Abraham Lincoln” is from the studio of Kentucky artist J. Spanky Bunch.

“I’m proud to have been a part of Mchezo from the very beginning,” said Begley, whose High Dynamic Range photographs will be the subject of planned future releases from the company as well. “They really care about the artists they deal with and have a passion for spotlighting the talent we have in this state. I think the images they have chosen make very enjoyable puzzles.”

All of the new releases from the Oodles of Puzzles line were created by Mchezo in-house graphic designer Jason Haynes.

All of the new designs, along with previous releases, are available for purchase direct at www.mchezo.com, or at the company’s growing list of retail partners.

About Mchezo

Mchezo, located in Corbin, Kentucky, specializes in the design and production of unique, high quality jigsaw puzzles. It was formed in 2020 and is a property of Webbed Sphere, Inc. – a privately owned management firm that oversees a group of companies that specialize e-commerce sales in various markets. It is located in the old American Greeting Card facility in north Corbin.