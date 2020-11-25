Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin infection expert pleads: Don’t pass COVID-19 Around the Thanksgiving table

Posted On 25 Nov 2020
Dr. Wajdi Kfoury doesn’t want anyone to become “the Grinch that stole Thanksgiving” nor the Thanksgiving Turkey. He strongly advises a change of plans for families who normally celebrate together.

Kfoury, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Corbin, knows how important Thanksgiving is to families.

“Getting together in large groups, however, is a guarantee for people getting sick at this point,” stated Dr. Kfoury.

Colder weather could keep people inside for the holiday, making it easier for the virus to spread.

“It’s vital that older and at-risk populations remain aware of COVID dangers and stay safe – even if it means declining an invitation to the family dinner this year,” Kfoury added, “If younger people are not going to protect the vulnerable and elderly, then the vulnerable and elderly need to protect themselves.”

While Dr. Kfoury hopes everyone follows his advice to avoid Thanksgiving COVID-19 exposure, he offers the following advice for families who still want to gather in person:

“Outdoor gatherings are better than indoor ones,” Dr. Kfoury stated. “The virus is less likely to spread outdoors especially when social distancing and mask guidelines are followed.” He asks everyone to please wear your masks when around other people and practice social distancing as much as possible.

