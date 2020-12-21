Corbin Independent Schools offers new way to get high school diploma











Corbin Independent Schools is offering a new way for students and adults to get their high school diploma.

“[The Corbin] Re-engagement Center is designed to be a flexible and personalized learning place that is open to bring students back and get them on the right path,” said Madison Farmer, the coordinator for the re-engagement center.

The program is intended for adults or students who may be on the verge of dropping out, need to get back in school for a high school diploma, or who need a more flexible and individualized schedule.

The center can work with anyone to help them achieve a high school diploma, said Farmer.

The Corbin Re-engagement Center has only existed for about a month, but there are already nine students enrolled in the center. Current students range in age from 17 to 24.

“We offer high school diplomas to adults,” said Farmer. “They don’t have to get a GED.”

The center is free, but participants are limited to individuals who are in the Corbin School District or live in Whitley County. There is no limit to the number of students who can participate in the center.

The classes are taught through an online program called Edmentum. The program creates the curriculum for students, but the center makes sure the education aligns with the Kentucky standards for education for each grade.

The Center is involved in students work by unlocking tests, grading assignments, such as papers, and teach tutorials or lessons if a student is struggling with topics.

Participants are offered in school or virtual tutoring, as well as support weekly.

Because the center is able to customize schedules for individual students, there is no requirement for minimum or maximum number of credits that can be taken at one time.

“[Our goal] is to help students get the education they always wanted or need,” said Farmer. “It can take you far to have a high school diploma, there are a lot of opportunities that come with that.”

The Corbin Public Library and the Corbin Area Technology Center partner with the center to help students’ education grow beyond the classroom.

The Corbin Public Library offers job and career training opportunities and the Corbin Area Technology Center offers certification and training in areas, such as nurses aid, EMT, mechanics, welding, engineering and more.

“We understand that every student is different with different plans and needs,” said Farmer. “The main goal is to help them get their high school diploma and to help them figure it out on the way.”

For more information about the Corbin Re-engagement Center, individuals are encouraged to contact Farmer by email at madison.farmer@corbin.kyschools.us or by phone at (606) 309-6954. The center is located within the Corbin School of Innovation so interested individuals can also contact the school for more information by calling (606) 689-6629.