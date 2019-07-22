Corbin Independent Schools hosting Readifest Tuesday











Corbin Independent Schools will be hosting the annual Readifest Tuesday at The Corbin Center.

The event, which is open to all Corbin Independent students and families is scheduled from 4-6 p.m.

It will include free school supplies, clothes and assorted vendors.

The Corbin Backpack Club will have representatives in attendance.

The program provides food to students in need who may not otherwise have something to eat over the weekend.

Officials said in addition to helping the students prepare for school, Readifest is a great opportunity for the community to help the schools’ Family Resource Centers to gear up and be prepared to assist students and families in need throughout the year.

“Last year we had a minimum of seven house fires involving Corbin students and their families,” FRC officials noted, explaining that when they received word of a fire, they began going through their items to determine what they had to help those affected.

Clothes, toiletries, and other items may be dropped off at any of the Corbin schools.

“Just ask for any of the family resource people,” officials explained.

The old elementary and intermediate schools are now closed as the third grade has been moved out to the addition at the primary school, and the fourth and fifth grades will be moving into the old high school/middle school building on Kentucky Ave. when construction is completed.

In addition to items, officials said cash and/or gift cards may also be donated.

The family resource centers are non-profit organizations, so donations are tax-deductible.

More information is available by contacting the school system at 528-1303.