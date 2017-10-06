Corbin Ice Company owner meets with Congressman Rogers
Posted On October 6, 2017 By Staff
Staff
2017-10-06T18:02:25+00:00
Corbin Ice Company owner Jody Botner, above left, and his son Blake met with Fifth District Representative Harold “Hal” Rogers recently in his office in the U.S. House of Representatives. The Botners spoke to Rogers September 26th on behalf of the International Packaged Ice Association to discuss food safety issues related to ice.
Leave A Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.