Corbin home severely damaged in Friday morning fire











A Corbin home was severely damaged by fire early Friday morning, and firefighters say it may be a total loss.

Corbin firefighters were called to scene on Sherwood Ave. off of Maple Lane at 12:43 a.m. after neighbors reported smoke coming from the split-level home.

Battalion Chief Jack Partin, the department’s public affairs officer, said no one was living in the home as the owner had recently died.

Firefighters worked for several hours to extinguish the blaze that Partin said appeared to start in the lower level living area next to the garage.

“It had been burning for a little while,” Partin said noting it burned to the upper level inside the walls.

Once on the upper level, it spread through the middle of the house and burned up into the attic area in several places.

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 3:30 a.m., calling in off-duty personnel to assist.

“We had to do a lot of busting through walls to make sure it was out,” Partin said.

Partin said the structure may be a total loss noting in addition to the fire damage, there was heat and smoke damage throughout.

“There is nothing to suspect arson,” Partin said noting it is possible a heater malfunctioned.