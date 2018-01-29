Corbin home gutted by fire













A west Corbin home was gutted by fire Sunday morning.

Corbin firefighters were called to the scene at 102 Williams Street just north of Gordon Street about 4:10 a.m.

Firefighters said the two-story home was fully involved when they arrived on the scene with flames shooting from every window of the craftsman style home.

No one was home at the time.

Firefighters used the department’s ladder truck to attack the fire from above.

Additional firefighters were called in to help battle the blaze.

Firefighters were on scene until 7:30 a.m. performing salvage and overhaul.

Firefighters said the blaze began on the first floor in the area of the home were the kitchen, bathroom, utility room and library are located.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.