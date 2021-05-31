Corbin holds off South Laurel to advance to 50th District Championship, secure spot in 13th Region Tournament











The Corbin Redhounds Baseball team punched its ticket to the 13th Region Tournament by defeating South Laurel in the opening round of the 50th District Tournament Monday afternoon, 3-2.

The Redhounds got things going in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Kade Elam led off with a single, and after moving to second on a wild pickoff throw, advanced to third on Evan Poore’s single.

One out later, Poore stole second, and Elam was able to successfully steal home on the same play to give Corbin the 1-0 lead.

Bradric Helton was hit by a pitch and then Cameron Combs singled to load the bases.

With two outs, Walker Landrum came up with a big hit for two more RBI’s and the 3-0.

South Laurel got two runners on in the top of the seventh inning via walks.

With two outs, a single and a double, cut Corbin’s lead to 3-2.

However, Jeremiah Gilbert came on to get a strikeout for the final out to secure the win.

Evan Poore pitched six-and-two-thirds innings, giving up two earned runs, while striking out 13 hitters and walking three.

Landrum went two for three at the plate with the two RBI’s.

Corbin will face Whitley County at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the district title at South Laurel.