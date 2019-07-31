Corbin High student’s essay wins coveted position to participate in the laying of the wreath ceremony











Brock chosen as 1 of 4 out of 300 to participate in the Laying of the Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Recently, two outstanding Corbin’s teenagers received an opportunity to participate in unique academic and career oriented development experience through Envision’s National Youth Leadership Forum, National Security, Washington, DC.

Corbin High School students, Deacon Brock and Graham Barrineau were nominated by retired Army Colonel Mike Farley to attend the forum, which took place between June 23rd and June 28th. Colonel Farley is the Senior Army Instructor for the Corbin High School JROTC.

During their time with Envision, the young men visited the state department, the House floor at the Capitol, the FBI headquarters, the Pentagon, and Arlington National Cemetery.

While at the forum, Deacon submitted an essay and was chosen to be one of four students out of 300 who were able to participate in The Laying of the Wreath Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“It was a privilege to be able to honor those men at the tomb and the men that they represent,” said Deacon.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was created in 1921 as a monument to the American service members whose remains were never identified, and stands in the Arlington National Cemetery on a hill overlooking Washington, D.C. The tomb is guarded 24 hours a day by soldiers from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment.

“I also participated in a live time crisis simulation during which I served as the Vice President of the United States. We were presented with a scenario and had to come up with a plan of action to solve and end the crisis at hand,” said Deacon.

The simulation lasted approximately six continuous hours. Each student played a different role or job in the field of National Security.

“It was an amazing once-in-a-lifetime experience to be able to go on this trip,” Deacon continued. “It was a real honor to be able to represent not only my school and town, but the entire state of Kentucky, as there was only one other student from Kentucky at the forum, Graham Barrineau who is also from Corbin.”

Deacon said it was amazing to be able to meet and collaborate with people his own age from all across the country. There were students attending the forum from the mid west, Alaska, Florida, Puerto Rico, California, New Hampshire, and many more places.

“I would like to thank Colonel Farley and Corbin High School for nominating me for this trip,” said Deacon.