Corbin High student completes 2019 Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts program











This summer, The Kentucky Center hosted more than 250 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth, as The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) took place at The University of Kentucky from June 23 to July 13.

During their three-week stay, more than 250 student artists from 53 counties were immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily seminars, master-classes, lectures, hands-on workshops and field trips to regional arts attractions. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: Architecture+Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film+Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.

The graduate from Whitley County is Haley Campbell, Corbin High School, Visual Art.

Special performances for GSA 2019 included jazz pianist and author Harry Pickens, who serves as GSA’s main artist-in-residence, Martha Redbone Trio, GSA alum Kory Caudill as well as the dance company 10 Hairy Legs.

Since 1987, more than 6,100 talented high school sophomores and juniors have attended the GSA summer program.

The program culminated on July 7 with an all-day festival that celebrated the achievements of Kentucky’s young artists. Additionally, 30 colleges and universities currently offer scholarships to alumni of GSA, including 23 in Kentucky.