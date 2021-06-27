Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin High School Red Cross Club President delivers donations to Baptist Health Corbin

Posted On 27 Jun 2021
The Corbin High School Red Cross Club President Alex Freeman collected donations for Baptist Health Corbin.

The donations included approximately 100 stuffed animals, 20 books, several packs of crayons, coloring pencils, coloring markers, pencils, small notebooks, over 100 coloring pages, a case (30 or more) of wood building sets with building lapel pins, 75 dolls of different ethnicities and accessories (clothes, wigs, etc), over 400 cans of Play-Doh, and children’s size cloth masks.

(Above) Alex [center] worked with Debbie Hardin [left], Marketing Director for Baptist Health Corbin, and hospital volunteers to deliver the donations to the hospital.

