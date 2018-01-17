Corbin High School to offer flex scheduling













Some Corbin High School seniors in the Class of 2019 may see some flexibility with their class scheduling to ensure they meet their graduation requirements while gaining valuable work experience, or attending to matters that may have previously forced them to miss school, or, potentially, drop out.

“We have kids that need to work. We have kids that are caretakers. We have kids that have an opportunity to have apprenticeships,” said Principal John Crawford when discussing the program with the Corbin Board of Education at its monthly meeting last Thursday. “And maybe need a little flexibility within the school day to be able to do so.”

Crawford said, that he would be meeting with the students in the coming weeks concerning the program and whether it may benefit a student.

“Because of our trimester schedule, a lot of these students will be going into their senior year needing only math and English,” Crawford said explaining that students need 26 credits to graduate and some of the students will have up to 24 when the new year begins in August.

Crawford said area business and industry have come on board with the idea of providing some of these students with job opportunities. However, a way was needed to match the work schedule with the school schedule to ensure the students would be able to get their required classes.

“These are opportunities that can grow into careers,” Crawford said.

To do that, Crawford said the school schedule would be changed to include a fourth block of math and English.

Crawford estimated that as many as 50 students in the Class of 2019 may benefit from this program.

“I think it is just an excellent opportunity to help kids at Corbin High School,” Crawford said.