Corbin High School junior takes part in education commissioner’s Student Advisory Council











A Corbin High School junior was one of 11 students from across the commonwealth selected as new members of the Kentucky Education Commissioner’s Student Advisory Council.

Lauren Shackleford joined the 10 other new students and 11 returning members in Frankfort Tuesday where they met with officials from the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

The goal was for the students to learn how decisions made at the state level affect public school students, and to provide KDE with feedback from a student’s perspective.

The council was to meet with Commissioner Wayne Lewis. However, that changed, as Lewis was unable to return to Frankfort because of a flight delay due to weather.

Shackleford said she applied to be part of the council in August.

“I thought it would give me more insight into how public education works,” she said.

While she is working to complete the engineering path at Corbin High School, Shackleford said Tuesday’s meeting showed her that a career in education might be an option, even if it is not in the classroom.

“When you think of education, you mostly just think of teaching,” Shackleford said. “There are so many more ways to expand on it, so it is definitely a possibility for me.”

Shackleford said the council members received lessons in how the school accountability system, which is centered on the standardized tests students take, works.

“It does make sense because it shows where each school stands and helps show where a school can improve,” Shackleford said.

In addition, the council discussed the availability of vocational training, such as what is offered at the Corbin Area Technology Center.

While it is located on the Corbin High School campus, the center also serves students at Whitley County and Williamsburg Independent.

“Some schools don’t have anything like that,” Shackleford said.

Shackleford and the other underclassmen on the council will have the opportunity to serve again in Fall 2020.

“I think it has been a great experience,” Shackleford said.