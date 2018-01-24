Corbin High School holds first annual Bio-Medical White Coat Ceremony













The Corbin High School Biomedical Program provided 101 CHS students with white coats at a ceremony held Monday night at the Corbin High School auditorium.

Thanks to the donations received from the medical community, the school was able to purchase each student their own personalized white lab coat.

The coats were awarded to sophomore through seniors students who have started their second Bio-Medical Course, Human Body Systems.

“The white coat symbolizes the work, integrity, and dedication that each student has demonstrated to reach this level. It also provides a useful safety tool for them to wear during each lab.” Corbin High School Science Teacher Marsee Huffman said.

The Corbin High School Bio-Medical program is designed for students interested in learning more about bio-medical careers. The program introduces students to more than 200 careers involved in the bio-medical science field. The program consists of four courses that span from freshman to senior years.

Students have the opportunity to participate in advanced labs such as dissections, urinalysis, DNA electrophoresis, PCR, testing antibiotic resistance, spirometry, forensic and DNA analysis, and many more.

The Corbin High School Bio-Medical program has grown from 20 students in 2011 to 168 students. In 2016, the Corbin High School program was named best program in the state by Project Lead the Way.