Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin High School Cheerleaders compete at state Friday afternoon

Posted On 14 May 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Corbin High School Cheerleaders will take to the mat in the state competition at 3 p.m.

The squad, which is competing against Ryle, South Oldham, Pulaski County, Cooper, Russell, Butler, and Henry County in the All-Girls Medium Division, will be the fifth of nine groups to compete.

Corbin’s performance is scheduled to begin at 3:24 at George Rogers Clark High School.

The performance may be seen on khsaa.tv.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Pfizer COVID–19 vaccine will be available at Corbin High School ballpark Saturday afternoon

Posted On 13 May 2021
, By
0

Rally time…

Posted On 29 Apr 2021
, By
0

Redhounds runner-up in 13th Region Cheer Competition

Posted On 03 Apr 2021
, By
0

Corbin’s Lauren Shackleford, Kevin Allen qualify for state bowling tournament

Posted On 22 Mar 2021
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal