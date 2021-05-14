Corbin High School Cheerleaders compete at state Friday afternoon











The Corbin High School Cheerleaders will take to the mat in the state competition at 3 p.m.

The squad, which is competing against Ryle, South Oldham, Pulaski County, Cooper, Russell, Butler, and Henry County in the All-Girls Medium Division, will be the fifth of nine groups to compete.

Corbin’s performance is scheduled to begin at 3:24 at George Rogers Clark High School.

The performance may be seen on khsaa.tv.