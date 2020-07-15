Corbin Health and Rehabilitation resumes visitations











(Editor’s note: A headline in the July 8 edition of The News Journal did not refer to Corbin Health and Rehabilitation as the Corbin facility where five residents died as a result of COVID–19.)

Officials at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation say their facility remains free of COVID–19 cases and is taking steps to remain so while, once again allowing residents to receive visits from family and friends.

The facility on Bacon Creek Road is continuing to use the “Visitor Wall” provided by Bluegrass Care Navigators, as well as “three “Visitor Pods,” provided by the Corbin Health and Rehabilitation family.

“This is a way to visit your loved one in a more private setting, with few barriers between; while also maintaining the guidelines set for the by the Kentucky Department of Health, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Whitley County Health Department, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Chad Hill, Administration at Corbin Health and Rehabilitation.

Visitation times are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hill stated officials will work to accommodate family and friends on visitations.

Visitors are required to call to schedule an appointment as they are not permitted inside the facility.

Michelle Jarboe, Regional Director of Operations, said similar visitor stations are available at Hillcrest, Williamsburg, and Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation.

Employees continue to be screened daily before entering the facilities.

Jarboe said each employee undergoes a temperature check and is required to wear a mask.

“They are also required to complete a questionnaire to determine if they have had any exposure to COVID–19,” Jarboe said.