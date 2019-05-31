Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin, Gray woman charged with smoking marijuana while caring for children

Posted On 31 May 2019
Two women were arrested Tuesday night after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say they were found to be under the influence of marijuana while caring for two children.

Deputies arrested Sandra Estep 60, of Corbin and Terry Garland, 27, of Gray following an investigation begun by social services.

Deputies were called to a residence on Robert E. Cox Road at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that the women were found to have marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their possession.

As a result, Estep and Garland were each charged with possession of marijuana, second-degree wanton endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Estep and Garland were both lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

