Posted On October 18, 2017 By Dean Manning

The Friends of the Corbin Library and the Corbin Library staff will be working to get the community into the Halloween spirit with the annual Ghost Tour on Oct. 26 and 28.

Diane Mitchell with the Friends of the Library said the Friends will be upping the ante by expanding the tour.

“This year we have access to the Corbin trolley and we will be using that as part of the tour,” Mitchell said explaining that the tour will go over to East College and Engineer Street.

“We will be talking about the area where Corbin actually started,” Mitchell added. “We will give the documented history of the beginning of Corbin.”

Mitchell said the route will include NIBROC Park.

“The tourists will get off the trolley at NIBROC Park and walk up to Sanders Park where they will learn the history of the first block of Main Street,” Mitchell said adding that the area once housed the first dime store along with the Hippodrome movie theater.

The tourists will then go over to the historic L&N 2132 locomotive for the final stop before reboarding the trolley for the return to the library.

Mitchell said that throughout the tour, students in Corbin High Schools Kentucky Junior Historical Society will be showing off the results of their efforts to research Corbin’s founding families.

“Some of the students will be dressing up and taking on the persona of a person in the family they have been researching,” Mitchell explained.

Mitchell said the goal is to incorporate the history of Corbin into the Ghost Tour.

“If you take a ghost tour someplace else, it will typically include a really good history of the area,” Mitchell explained. “That is what we are trying to include.”

The tours will begin at 6 p.m. each night with tours departing about every 20 to 30 minutes.

While the tour will end at the library, it will not be the end of the festivities.

Interim Library Director Anna Smith said the library hours will be extending its hours as it hosts a variety of events.

High school students, who have written Halloween-themed stories, will be reading them.

There will be movies, music, fortune telling and other ghost related things.

“We will also have Halloween themed artwork for children and adults to color,” Smith said. “We will have one table set up for children and another for adults.”

The library festivities will begin at 5:30 p.m. each night.