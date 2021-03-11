Corbin gets trails grant funding, but not enough to do project











The City of Corbin got some good news and some bad news on the funding front Monday morning.

The good news is that Corbin was one of 12 communities that was selected to share in $692,058 worth of funding for projects from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), all of which will upgrade parks and recreational spaces across Kentucky.

Corbin was awarded $38,471 to construct a walking trail at the Corbin Civic Center Sports Complex.

The bad news is that the money simply isn’t enough to cover the cost of the project, and the city is going to have to turn it down but will be applying again next year.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus said that the city is “so appreciative” for the monies from the recreational trail grant, which were awarded.

The problem is that the funding, which was awarded Monday, only covers about one-quarter of the project cost, which is about $160,000.

The project would put a walking trail around both the football and soccer fields at the sports complex.

Razmus said that she gets there is only so much money to go around, and the state couldn’t fully fund every project this year.

The city is concentrating on the Miller Park renovation project this year, and doesn’t have the funding available to cover the rest of the walking trail project.

Corbin still wants to put a walking trail in somewhere in town, Razmus added.

“We are excited to apply again next year,” she noted.

Other communities selected for funding are Carroll County, Franklin County, Garrard County, Harlan County, Hart County, Henderson County, Martin County, Perry County, Shelby County, Madisonville and Morganfield.

RTP is a competitive, federal program aimed at improving communities and enhancing quality of life by providing assistance for easement acquisitions, trailhead facility upgrades and recreational trail development and maintenance.

To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government (DLG), selected applicants must still undergo an environmental review and receive clearance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) and approval by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).