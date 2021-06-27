Corbin Garden Club teaches girl scout troop floral design











The Corbin Garden Club was joined by local Girl Scout troop #2634 to celebrate National Garden Week.

Betty Philpot opened the garden club’s meeting by talking with the girls about her experience with girl scouts many years ago.

Carcille Burchette followed Philpot as she demonstrated how to create a line design in floral arrangements. After the demonstration, the girl scouts were given the opportunity to create their own line design with the help of garden club members.

“I was very pleased to see the interest from both the girl scouts and the adults,” said Burchette.

The Corbin Garden Club meets at 6:30 on the first Tuesday of each month except January and February. Times can change for some meetings if the club is touring a garden.

For more information about the club, contact the club president Laura Whitney Burchette at 606-521-0554, club treasurer Brenda Hamblin at 606-344-3196, or Carcille Burchette at 606-344-6164.