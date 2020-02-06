Corbin firefighters rescue multiple flood victims in Harlan County











A crew of Corbin firefighters has made the difference to at least three flood victims in Harlan Thursday.

The four-man crew of Captain Eric Philpot, Lt. Trevor Allen and firefighters Stephen Hunter and Benjamin Craft responded to a request for assistance from Harlan County Emergency Management Thursday morning.

Battalion Chief Jack Partin said the crew responded with the department’s rescue truck, known as “Rescue 3,” the rescue trailer, and equipment, including the swift water rescue boat.

“They were just supposed to go on standby. But before they even got to Harlan, they were flagged down for a rescue,” Partin said adding they have performed at least two additional rescues since.

Additional firefighters were called in to service in Corbin to ensure a full crew was available to respond to any local calls.

“We have enough equipment and manpower to cover our normal area,” Partin said.

Partin said Harlan County officials had initially requested the Corbin crew for Thursday. However, there is a chance they will remain in the area until Friday.