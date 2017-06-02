By Dean Manning

A Corbin firefighter is at a Lexington hospital after suffering a stroke Friday.

Chief Barry McDonald said Doug Brock, a 16-year veteran of the department, was on duty when he began showing the signs of a stroke.

“We just got back from lunch and he started acting weird,” McDonald said of Brock. “We kept asking him if he was okay. He wasn’t answering and then his face drooped on the right side. We knew we had to get him help.”

McDonald said Brock was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin and then airlifted to Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.

Brock started with the Corbin Fire Department on July 9, 2001.