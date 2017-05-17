By Dean Manning

Area firefighters have joined together in an effort to memorialize “Hemi” the unofficial Corbin Fire Department mascot and help pay off some of the veterinary bills incurred by her owner, Firefighter Trevor Allen.

“The bills are in the thousands of dollars,” said Corbin Fire Chief Barry McDonald.

Corbin and Laurel County firefighters are selling the five-inch paw print window stickers that bear Hemi’s name.

The stickers, which were designed by West Knox Fire Chief Darryl Baker, owner of 4ever Graphics and Design, are available at the Corbin or Laurel County Fire Department at a cost of $5.

In addition, the Gofundme.com account “Get Hemi Healthy,” remains active.

McDonald said any donations made to that account would go to pay the vet bills.

Firefighters also established a donation account at Hometown Bank in Corbin. Donations may still be made to the account.

Hemi, a four-and-a-half-year-old black lab mix, had become a staple at the Corbin Fire Department when Allen joined the department in 2013.

Allen said McDonald allowed Hemi to come to the station. However, Hemi had to remain at the station when the tones dropped.

“Every time the tones drop she would run down the hall open the door and run to her crate every time,” Allen said.

Hemi quickly made friends with the other firefighters, and with members of the community that came to the station.

“Hemi is well known around the state of KY. She has many friends and is my very best friend,” Allen said on a Facebook post on the department’s “Shift 1” Facebook page.

Allen had taken Hemi to the local vet on April 12 to be treated for neurological issues.

On April 13, Allen took Hemi to a specialist in Lexington and following several days of treatment Hemi had improved to the point where she was allowed to go home.

Allen brought Hemi to work with him on April 19.

However, Hemi’s health began to decline again and after returning her to Lexington on April 20, Allen made the decision to have Hemi euthanized.