Corbin Fire Department selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts











October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and after a three-year break, the Corbin Fire Department is, once again, selling t-shirts promoting the fight against breast cancer.

“We kind of took a break because sales had slowed down,” said Corbin Fire Captain James Smith.

The 2019 t-shirt features the Corbin Fire Department logo on the front, and an American flag with the words “Fight” in the center and the field of stars in pink.

The shirts, which range in sizes from small to 3X are $10 each.

“We will be selling them through October,” Smith said noting the t-shirts may be purchased at the fire station next to city hall at anytime.

Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will be donated to Baptist Health Corbin to help fund the purchase of a new 3D digital mammography unit.

According to officials at the University of Texas Medical Center, 3D mammography takes multiple images to recreate a 3-dimensional picture of the breast.

“Women with dense breast tissue in particular may benefit because it provides a clearer picture,” UT officials stated on the hospital website. Using 3D mammography makes it easier for doctors to catch breast cancer early.”

“It reduces the chances of doctors seeing a false positive,” officials added.

Officials noted that the process is slightly longer than in a traditional mammography as the tube taking the X-ray sweeps across the breast in an arch.

Smith said firefighters have not set a fundraising goal.

“Typically we raise about $7,000 between the t-shirts and the sponsorships on the pink helmets that we wear in October,” Smith said. “If we could do that, we would be pretty happy with that.”

Lee Richardson, Director of Development and Community Health Services at the hospital, said the new equipment will cost $450,000.

“We are looking for grants and will be hosting other fundraisers,” Richardson said noting proceeds from the hospital’s annual Silver Ball Gala on June 13, 2020 will go toward the purchase.

“Anyone who would like to donate toward the purchase is welcome and encouraged to do so,” Richardson added noting that donations are tax-deductible.

More information is available by contacting Richardson at (606) 528-1212.