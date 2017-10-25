The City of Corbin has filed the first two lawsuits against the owners of properties that the city has previously attached liens in an effort to recoup maintenance costs.
According to paperwork filed in Whitley Circuit Court, the first property is located at 602 Gentry Street and is owned by Janice McCrystal.
“I think it has been condemned,” said Corbin Code Enforcement Officer Mike Mahan of the property.
The property has multiple broken windows and writing on one of the window facing indicates the property was condemned by the city in 2010.
A neighbor said trash is piled up inside the vacant home, which has been used by other individuals as a place to manufacture methamphetamine.
According to the lawsuit, the city has issued four abatement orders to McCrystal requiring her to bring the property into compliance with city codes, but has received no response.
As a result, the city has levied fines totaling $1,475 plus interest. In addition, city workers have performed maintenance on the property totaling $2,200.
The city is asking the court to order the property sold and the city to be reimbursed from the proceeds of the sale for the fines and maintenance along with attorney’s fees.
The second lawsuit involves the property at 414 Third Street, which is owned by Ascencio’s Group, Inc.
According to the lawsuit, the city initially notified Ascencio’s Group, Inc. about code violations on Aug. 5, 2014.
The city currently holds liens for unpaid fines and maintenance costs totaling $2,648 plus interest.
“I think that one is fixable,” Mahan said of the Third Street property.
In addition, there is currently $4,144.24 in unpaid city property taxes on the property for bills dating between 2012 and 2016.
The lawsuit is asking the court to order the sale of the property with the proceeds to be used to pay the outstanding taxes along with the fines and maintenance costs.
Mahan said there are two other similar lawsuits in the works.
“The others have been sent to the city attorney (Bob Hammons) to do a title search,” Mahan said adding one of the biggest hurdles in the process is tracking down the legal owner(s) of the properties in question. “Once he gets that all ready, the properties can be brought before the code enforcement board to follow through.”
Mahan said there are numerous properties in the city on which the city holds liens because it has been unable to collect fines or maintenance costs from the owner(s).
Mahan said filing a lawsuit is a last resort for the city adding he is willing to work with property owners to resolve the issues.
“Coming to see me is a start,” Mahan said. “We will take the matter to the code board. The owner can present their case and we will go from there.”
“We would much rather work with people than go through all of this.”
