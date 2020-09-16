Corbin files lawsuit to stop London from annexing property in north Corbin











The London City Council’s voted Thursday to annex property in north Corbin. On Monday, the City of Corbin filed a lawsuit in order to stop the annexation from moving forward.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Laurel Circuit Court, Corbin is arguing that the tract that was annexed along Interstate 75 from the current London city limits at Exit 38 to south to Exit 29 would constitute an involuntary annexation as it was necessary in order for the former King’s truck stop property on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. to be annexed.