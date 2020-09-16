Previous Story
Corbin files lawsuit to stop London from annexing property in north Corbin
Posted On 16 Sep 2020
Comment: 0
The London City Council’s voted Thursday to annex property in north Corbin. On Monday, the City of Corbin filed a lawsuit in order to stop the annexation from moving forward.
According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Laurel Circuit Court, Corbin is arguing that the tract that was annexed along Interstate 75 from the current London city limits at Exit 38 to south to Exit 29 would constitute an involuntary annexation as it was necessary in order for the former King’s truck stop property on West Cumberland Gap Pkwy. to be annexed.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us