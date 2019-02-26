Corbin family escapes Tuesday blaze with clothes on their backs













A Corbin family was left homeless Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed their home on Engineer Street.

Corbin firefighters were called to the scene at 800 Engineer Street, near the intersection with Beatty Ave., at approximately 9 a.m..

Heavy smoke and flames were shooting from multiple places on the single-story home.

Neighbors said the occupants included at least two adults and as many as seven children ranging in ages from toddler to fourth or fifth grade.

One neighbor said when she opened her front door she could see smoke pouring from the home and heard the adults screaming because several of the children were unaccounted for.

As the house burst into flames, the adults screamed for the children through a side window and were able to pull the remaining children to safety.

“It was a scary situation,” the woman said.

At least one of the children was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin.

Several other neighbors offered children’s clothing and other items to the family, several of whom escaped without even a pair of shoes.

Corbin firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple directions, including sending a crew through the front door with a hose line.

However, as the fire burned through the roof, the horn on the nearby ladder truck was sounded as a signal for the firefighters to evacuate the premises.

West Knox firefighters were paged to the scene for additional manpower, along with multiple off-duty Corbin firefighters.

