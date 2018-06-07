Corbin falls to Hazard 5-1 in round one of KHSAA state baseball tourney Thursday













After a 5-1 loss to the Hazard Bulldogs in round one of the 2018 KHSAA state baseball tournament Thursday, the Corbin Redhounds ended their season with a 24-13 record.

The Hounds and the Bulldogs played their first round contest Thursday afternoon at Lexington’s Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The weather was perfect, but for Corbin, the end result was anything but.

Region 14 champs Hazard went up 1-0 in the top of the first inning, and they were able to extend their lead to 4-0 in the top of the third. They got out to a 5-0 advantage in the top of the fifth inning before the Redhounds were finally able to score their only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth courtesy of an RBI single from Noah Taylor that brought home teammate Chase Estep.

Estep started on the pitching mound for Corbin Thursday, striking out four Bulldog batters in four innings of work. Cole Hicks finished out the game, recording five strikeouts.

For more coverage from the Redhounds’ appearance in this year’s state baseball tourney, be sure to pick up the June 13 print edition of the News Journal. Also in the June 13 edition, 2018 All-County softball and baseball selections will be announced!