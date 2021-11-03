Corbin Elementary students compete in Halloween themed contests











Students at Corbin Elementary School had the opportunity to let their creativity take center stage during the school’s Halloween themed contests last week.

More than 70 pumpkins were submitted for the library’s character pumpkin contest.

Corbin Elementary School’s librarian Emily Lewallen said, “This is my first year being a librarian, and we wanted to do something fun and festive for the holiday.”

The stipulations for the contest stated it had to be a book character and they couldn’t puncture or carve the pumpkin; it could only be decorated.

The pumpkins were decorated outside of the classroom, though students who needed a pumpkin could request one from the school. The school provided approximately 15 pumpkins to students who requested them.

“We just let their creativity flow,” said Lewallen. “Some of them are really elaborate, and some of them are more simple.”

Prizes were given to the one overall winner in fourth grade, fifth grade and a staff winner as well as 18 honorable mentions.

Lewallen said that two impartial, adult judges made the final decision on winners.

Overall winners received a basket of goodies, and honorable mention winners received a free book to take home. Everyone who participated received some candy.

The fourth grade overall winner was Brodie Robbins, and the fifth grade overall winner was Makenna Myatt.

The school also hosted a real estate project where students were asked to create a listing for their very first property.

Students had to design the house, include a written description of the house and create an advertisement article to attract potential buyers.

The students ‘haunted houses’ were judged by local realtors.

The fourth-grade winners were:

1st place- Gunner Duff

2nd place- Dylan McKeehan

3rd place- Campbell Gardner

The fifth-grade winners were:

1st place- Anna Jo Sams

2nd place- Ella Hammons

3rd place- Jonah Padgett.