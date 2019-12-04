Corbin Downtown seeking personalize ornaments for community Christmas tree











Corbin Downtown will host the official lighting of the community Christmas tree Saturday night at NIBROC Park.

The tree, which was donated by Buy a Tree, Save a Life, run by New Hope Ministry, has been delivered to the park and will be set up in the coming days.

With the tree taken care of, Corbin Downtown Director Aaron Sturgill is asking the community to come together to decorate the tree by donating ornaments for it.

“We want to have the community invested in this tree,” Sturgill said noting residents, businesses, organizations, and anyone with ties to the community are welcome and encouraged to donate an ornament.

“We want people to create and personalize the ornaments,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be any type of theme. We want to make it a hodgepodge off all things Corbin.”

Sturgill said ornaments should be dropped off at the city collector’s office at city hall by Friday afternoon in order for them to be added to the tree.

“The tree is about 16 feet tall, so it will be hard to add them at the ceremony and have them anywhere but near the bottom,” Sturgill said.

Sturgill said the tree would remain on display until after the New Year’s Day.

Donors may elect for the city to keep the ornaments, or to take them back.

“This is something we want to try to do yearly,” Sturgill said.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin following the Christmas Parade, which will begin at 7 p.m.

More information is available on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.