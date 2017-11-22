Corbin dog park delayed by plumbing permit

The proposed Corbin City Dog Park has hit a snag over bathrooms.

Corbin Downtown Director Andy Salmons, who has been working to make the proposal

a reality since July, told the city commission at Monday’s regular monthly meeting that an application for a plumbing permit had been denied by the state.

Salmons said the initial plan was to have a single unisex bathroom at the park to be located near the basketball courts on Wilson Ave.

However, the state had returned the application for the permit, explaining that the facility needed to have two bathrooms.

Salmons said the project will move forward with the additional bathroom.

However, the plans will have to be revised to include the second bathroom and resubmitted to the state.

Until the state approves the permit, Salmons said the project remains at a standstill.

“We can’t start working on the fencing because it gets in the way of the plumbing,” Salmons explained.

Salmons said adding the bathrooms will benefit not only visitors to the dog park but to the basketball court as well.

The closest bathrooms to the area are at the Little League fields.

The dog park was initially proposed during the commission meeting in June.

Suzann Cox, a Corbin resident and self-described dog lover, said the closest dog park is located in Richmond.

Plans for the dog park is to be located on one acre of property.

The area would be fenced in and subdivided into areas for larger and smaller dogs.

Water sources would also be made available for the dogs.

Salmons estimated the cost at $12,000 and said he is working to secure sponsorships and grant money to help fund the project.

In other business Monday night, the commissioners:

Approved the first reading of an ordinance setting a new tax rate on abandoned property.

Under the terms of the ordinance, such property is defined as any vacant structure or unimproved lot in a predominantly developed urban area that remains so for a period of one year.

Dilapidated property is described in the ordinance as a structure that is unsafe and unfit for its intended use, or that has accumulated trash or become vermin infested.

Finally, property that is tax delinquent for at least three years may be subject to the new tax rate.

According to the ordinance, the Corbin Code Enforcement Board would be the body that determines which projects qualify for such a designation.

Property owners must be notified and would have the opportunity to appear before the board to appeal the decision.

A list of the abandoned and dilapidated properties will be turned over to the property valuation administrator prior to the annual tax assessment.

Owners of such properties on which improvements are made, may contact the code enforcement officer, who would determine whether the property should be removed from the list.

Heard from Arena Director Kristi Balla concerning events scheduled for the facility in 2018.

Balla said events already on the calendar include: The 13th Region Basketball Tournament, which is being hosted by Clay County, Superbull Pro Bull Riding, and multiple concerts.

“This year is going to be a turning point,” Balla said explaining that she is basing upcoming shows on what has shown to bring in significant crowds when deciding what events to bring.

“Our goal is to have no less than four events per month,” Balla said explaining that she will have a concert announcement Monday.

Balla said she has been working on getting Corbin on the map with promoters and that is beginning to pay off. Monday’s concert is a Live Nation Event, which she described as the biggest promoter in the business.

“They have a hand in everything,” Balla said of Live Nation noting that the company owns Ticketmaster. “They have a very large marketing team. If we host one of their events, you will see it all over the place.”

Approved a motion authorizing Mayor Willard McBurney to sign a proclamation declaring Nov. 28 to be “Giving Tuesday” in Corbin.

The request was made by Paul Dole on behalf of KCEOC Community Action Partnership in an effort to encourage area residents to help the less fortunate.

More information about KCEOC is available online at www.povertyisreal.org.