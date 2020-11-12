Corbin doctor, who died after battling COVID–19, recognized by Gov. Beshear











During his daily press conference last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear honored a Corbin doctor who died recently after battling COVID-19.

Dr. Mohammad Jawed, a loving father to three daughters, a beloved husband and one of our frontline health care workers, was only 59 when he passed away Oct. 31 after battling COVID-19 for over a month at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

“He humbly served the southeastern Kentucky community for over 23 years as a well-respected physician,” Beshear said. “Dr. Jawed truly was a hero, battling multiple myeloma, a cancer that affected his plasma cells, over the last two years while continuing to work as a frontline health care worker, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. He dedicated his life to supporting his family and caring for his patients.”

Bluegrass Medical Center LLC in Corbin announced his passing last Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we, the staff of Bluegrass Medical Center, LLC, regret to inform you that our founder Dr. Mohammad Jawed, MD FACP has passed away. He devoted his life to his work as a medical provider in so many ways and was a servant to this community. Many of his patients were more than just his patients, they became like family to him,” the announcement noted.

Dr. Khalid Chaudry, with whom Dr. Jawed initially practiced when he came to Corbin, described his counterpart as a humble man.

“He was very, very pleasant. Very devoted, compassionate and caring,” Chaudry said.

“It is a huge loss for the medical community!” he added noting that Jawed was a quality doctor with a very kind spirit.

Chaudry said that in addition to a professional relationship, he and Jawed were close friends.

Chaudry frequently went to Jawed’s home where his wife would prepare meals.

“I will remember him as a good friend,” Chaudry said.

Jawad was born in 1961 in Pakistan where he grew up.

Dr. Jawed graduated with from Sindh Medical University in Karachi, Pakistan in 1988. Later, he completed both his internal medicine internship and residency at Mount Vernon Hospital (an affiliate of New York Medical College) in Mount Vernon, NY from 1994-1997.

He moved to Corbin in 1997, and is survived by his three daughters, Ghazal, Hannah, and Fareen Jawed and his wife, Ladan Hassani, who he had been married to for 25 years.

His funeral service was held in Lexington, but a memorial service is planned in Corbin after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.