Corbin defeats Whitley County to advance to 50th District title game, qualify for 13th Region Tournament











While Whitley County’s Jaycie Monhollen put Corbin in an early 1-0 hole with a second inning home run. The Lady Redhounds responded to tie the game in the third inning and then take the lead with two runs in the fourth to win the opening round of the 50th District Softball Tournament, 3-1.

With the win, Corbin earns a spot in the 13th Region Softball Tournament at Harlan County, and will play for the 50th District Championship Tuesday night against South Laurel.

Shelby Stewart pitched the complete game for Corbin, giving up the one earned run and four hits, while striking out five.

With runners at second and third and two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning, Corbin’s Danni Foley connected for a double to right field, knocking in two runs that would prove to be the difference.

Whitley County finished the season with a 13 and 16 record.