Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin couple indicted for child abuse

Posted On 28 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , ,

A Knox County grand jury indicted a Corbin couple Friday in connection with the physical abuse of a 10-year-old.

Mark Golden, 47, and Donna Golden, 52, were each indicted on one count of first-degree criminal abuse.

According to the indictment, Mark Golden allegedly beat the child.

Donna Golden is also charged because she allegedly permitted Mark Golden to do so.

Mark Golden was arrested on August 28 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan, said previously that troopers were called to the residence on Golden’s Alley off of Ky. 6 at the request of Social Services.

Troopers reportedly discovered marks on the child’s back, arms and ear.

“During the interview, Mr. Golden admitted to hitting the child with a belt, towel and hands on multiple occasions to discipline him,” Jacobs stated previously. “The last incident occurred August. 26, 2018 over the child failing to do his homework.”

Mark and Donna Golden are each free from jail on bond pending the outcome of the case.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree criminal abuse is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.

Related Posts

0

Wreck closes I-75 north for 30 minutes Friday

Posted On 28 Sep 2018
, By
0

Corbin man arrested for felony DUI

Posted On 28 Sep 2018
, By
0

Update: KSP releases new details in Gray man’s killing

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
, By
0

Keavy man charged with sexual abuse, sodomy of four-year-old

Posted On 26 Sep 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal