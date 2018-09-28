Corbin couple indicted for child abuse













A Knox County grand jury indicted a Corbin couple Friday in connection with the physical abuse of a 10-year-old.

Mark Golden, 47, and Donna Golden, 52, were each indicted on one count of first-degree criminal abuse.

According to the indictment, Mark Golden allegedly beat the child.

Donna Golden is also charged because she allegedly permitted Mark Golden to do so.

Mark Golden was arrested on August 28 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Trooper Shane Jacobs, public affairs officer at Post 10 in Harlan, said previously that troopers were called to the residence on Golden’s Alley off of Ky. 6 at the request of Social Services.

Troopers reportedly discovered marks on the child’s back, arms and ear.

“During the interview, Mr. Golden admitted to hitting the child with a belt, towel and hands on multiple occasions to discipline him,” Jacobs stated previously. “The last incident occurred August. 26, 2018 over the child failing to do his homework.”

Mark and Donna Golden are each free from jail on bond pending the outcome of the case.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree criminal abuse is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.