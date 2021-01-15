Corbin couple charged with child abuse











A Corbin couple was arrested Thursday night for allegedly abusing a teen with a belt and extension cord.

Howard W. Smith, 45, and Amanda Smith, 39, are each facing one count of fourth-degree assault – child abuse.

In addition, Amanda Smith is charged with one count of first-degree strangulation.

Knox County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on East Bryant Street, off of Master Street, at approximately 9:15 p.m. in response to a complaint of an out of control juvenile.

Deputy William Stewart, the department’s public affairs officer, stated that the juvenile told deputies that Howard Smith had struck him several times with a belt on multiple areas of his body.

“Deputy (Elijah) Broughton stated that the juvenile had several swollen red welts on his back, face, arms and legs as well as ligature marks around his neck,” Stewart stated.

The juvenile reportedly told deputies that the ligature marks on his neck were the result of Amanda Smith wrapping an extension cord around his neck and attempting to pull him off of the bed.

“He added that when the cord was around his neck it made it difficult to breathe,” Stewart stated.

Social Services was contacted and juvenile was transported to Barbourville Regional Medical Center to medical treatment.

Howard Smith and Amanda Smith were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.