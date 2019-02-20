Corbin couple accused of taking car during knife-point robbery













A Whitley County duo is facing first-degree robbery charges for allegedly stealing a car by threatening the driver with a knife.

Lindsey Marie Rose, 29, of Williamsburg, and Justin Collins of Corbin were arrested last Wednesday following an investigation by Corbin Police.

The victim, identified as Michael Lewis, told police that the duo had arranged to meet him at the Speedy Mart on U.S. 25E near the Corbin bypass last Tuesday night.

When Lewis arrived in his 2006 Chevy Aveo, the duo got into the car.

Collins, who had gotten into the back seat, allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded that Lewis drive. However, Lewis was able to get out of the vehicle and Rose and Collins fled the scene.

Corbin Police Officer Robbie Hodge responded to the scene, locating a vehicle on Ott Road in the Moore Hill area. As Hodge approached, Rose and Collins reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Hodge arrested Rose a short time later.

When Hodge asked Rose how they had arrived at the store, she reportedly told him they had driven to the scene in a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu.

“When located it came back stolen out of London, Ky. from Christina Chin,” Hodge wrote in the arrest citation.

Collins was arrested later that morning by London Police.

In addition to the robbery charge, Rose and Collins each face charges of receiving stolen property of the value under $10,000 and second-degree fleeing or evading police.

Rose is being held in the Knox County Detention Center.

Collins has been lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.