Corbin company helps child rebuild Pokémon collection











After an 8-year-old was forced to sell his treasured collection of Pokémon cards to save his puppy “Bruce,” a Corbin-based company stepped in to help him begin rebuilding his collection.

Troll and Toad, one of the world’s largest online marketplaces for collectible card games and trading card games, donated $420 worth of Pokémon cards and boxes to Bryson Kliemann, of Lebanon, Virginia, who was photographed with a roadside sign advertising his cards were for sale in May.

The photos of Kliemann had gone viral.

Kliemann sold his cards because “Bruce” was diagnosed with Parvo – a virus that can be deadly to young dogs.

The cost of the treatment was $700, which was more than what the family could easily afford, stated a press release from Troll and Toad.

By selling his cards, Kliemann was able to pay for the treatment and save his puppy.

“When I heard the story about Bryson and his puppy, I knew right away Troll and Toad needed to do something to help out,” said Troll and Toad President Shawn Gambel.

“Bryson’s selfless decision to sell his Pokémon collection in order to save his loyal companion is the kind of thing we need more of in this world,” Gambel said. “I hope our gift to him helps him restart his collection and brings him years of gaming enjoyment.”