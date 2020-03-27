Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Corbin closing some parks due to coronavirus concerns

Posted On 27 Mar 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Those looking to get a little fresh air and exercise at some Corbin parks are now temporarily out of luck due to COVID-19 concerns.

The City of Corbin announced on its Facebook page that effective Friday, March 27, the Larry Stevens Playground, Rotary Skate Park, and the Wilson Street basketball courts will be closed due to the coronavirus until further notice.

“This is mandated by the city manager, commission and mayor in conjunction with public health officials. We apologize for the inconvenience. Stay healthy,” reads the message, which is signed parks and recreation staff.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Attorney General issues subpoenas to Amazon third-party sellers for price gouging during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted On 27 Mar 2020
, By
0

LG&E and KU warn customers of utility scammers during COVID-19

Posted On 26 Mar 2020
, By
0

Attorney General Cameron warns Kentuckians of new charity, medicaid scams related to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted On 26 Mar 2020
, By
0

Cumberlands provides meals to those in need

Posted On 25 Mar 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal