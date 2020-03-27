Corbin closing some parks due to coronavirus concerns











Those looking to get a little fresh air and exercise at some Corbin parks are now temporarily out of luck due to COVID-19 concerns.

The City of Corbin announced on its Facebook page that effective Friday, March 27, the Larry Stevens Playground, Rotary Skate Park, and the Wilson Street basketball courts will be closed due to the coronavirus until further notice.

“This is mandated by the city manager, commission and mayor in conjunction with public health officials. We apologize for the inconvenience. Stay healthy,” reads the message, which is signed parks and recreation staff.