Corbin closing McBurney Center because of coronavirus











The City of Corbin is closing McBurney Center for a month

City officials announced the decision Friday as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

This will include activities at the Corbin Senior Citizens Center

Officials are making arrangements to provide meals to congregate clients at the center.

Those who are able to drive to the center may come to the front where a packaged meal will be brought out to the vehicle.

Clients are asked to call the center before 2 p.m. each day to schedule their meal for the following day.

City Manager Marlon Sams said office staff will still be at the center to answer the phones.

Governor Andy Beshear urged local communities to close their senior centers earlier Friday.

Eleven confirmed cases have been reported in Kentucky as of Friday afternoon. Six cases are in Harrison County, while three have been reported in Fayette County, and two in Jefferson County.