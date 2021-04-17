Corbin cleanup set for April 22











Corbin Downtown is teaming up with the Ossoli Club of Corbin, local Girl Scouts and other local organizations to help clean up downtown Corbin on April 22.

Corbin Downtown Director Maggy Kriebel said the event will run from 5 until 7 p.m.

Members of the community are invited to help clean and participate in the litter pickup.

Kriebel said the event was scheduled to coincide with Earth Day, an annual event focused on promoting clean living and a healthy, sustainable habitat for people and wildlife.

Kriebel said the local initiative began when she came into contact with leaders of Girl Scout Troop 2634 about replanting the Secret Herb Garden at Sanders Park.

“The Ossoli Club had contacted me about wanting to do an Earth Day Event, and I thought, ‘Why don’t we combine the two?’” Kriebel said. “Then a light bulb when off and I thought it would be a great opportunity to get the Corbin Garden Club involved and create a mentorship between the Girl Scouts and Corbin Garden Club.”

Kriebel said the cleanup will centered on the Depot St. and Main Street areas.

The last organized downtown cleanup was in 2019 when the third annual #KeepCorbinClean event was held.

Like with that event, Kriebel said trash bags and gloves will be provided.

“Just show up,” Kriebel said of what volunteers need to do to participate.

There will be a variety of activities and giveaways in conjunction with the event.

“The Ossoli Club is giving out flower seeds,” Kriebel said.

While light rain will not affect the event, Kriebel said, in the event of severe weather, the event may be cancelled.

“We may try to make it an annual event,” Kriebel said.

More information is available on the Downtown Corbin Facebook page.