Corbin Civic Center lighting system project bid awarded











The Corbin City Commission voted unanimously to award the KYOVA Electric the bid for the Corbin Civic Center Lighting System Project.

KYOVA Electric’s bid was the only one the commission received for the project, but it came in less than anticipated, according to Corbin’s City Manager Marlon Sams.

The bid was for $60,985 while the estimate was for upwards of $70,000.

KYOVA Electric is the same company that put in the Rotary Park lights and will be putting in the football field lights for Corbin.

The lights at the Corbin Civic Center will light up the soccer fields.

“This is really important to do this because soccer, like he said… They are not able to extend their hours like they need to,” said Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus. “[The field is] used very extensively by a lot of people. They need to have some lighting up there.”

Sams said the company was expected to be in Corbin in June working on the high school football field, and the company told Sams they could work on both projects at the same time.

Sams told commissioners there is money in the budget for the project although nothing was specifically allocated for the project.

Other business during the meeting included:

• Unanimous approval of a temporary license allowing Sweeties to block part of the alley behind their establishment for customer seating.

• Unanimous approval of Rec League refunds totaling $190 for six children.

• Unanimous approval to reappoint Ron Herd to the Corbin Industrial Development Corporation board. Herd’s new term expires in 2024.

• Unanimous approval for an easement between Delta Gas and the city for a natural gas mainline that is being moved. The line would partially run on city property behind the publics work garage. The easement was approved subject to the condition that the easement was filled out in its entirety to include deed book, and other required, information.

• Approval of the first reading of an ordinance that repeals a 1940 ordinance which prevents a city official from engaging directly or indirectly in the sale of alcohol. The reading passed 3-0 with Brandon Shepherd abstaining from the vote and Trent Knuckles being absent. Shepherd is a co-owner of Shep’s Place on Main Street in Corbin.

• Unanimous approval of David Maiden and Bill Rose from multiple Corbin Police Department bank accounts and approval of Coy Wilson and Jim Miller as replacements.

• Unanimous approval of Corbin Police Chief Rusty Hedrick’s request for a new bank account for seized items by the Corbin Police Department. Hedrick explained that typically if any monies are seized, it is taken into evidence and then placed in a safe pending the outcome of the case. The outcomes include forfeiture of the monies or return to the owner. When monies are forfeited, they go into a forfeiture account. To keep from having cash in the evidence room in the safe, the new account would allow seized monies to be deposited, and then if returns occur, a check can be written or money can be transferred rather than handling cash.