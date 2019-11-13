Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Corbin City Utilities finalizing plans to start sewer upgrades along Master Street

Posted On 13 Nov 2019
Nine months after the project was announced, the Corbin Utilities Commission is in the final stages of the paperwork and planning necessary to begin the installation of new sewer lines along Master Street.

CUC General Manager Ron Herd said previously that the line that runs down the center of Master Street is cracked in multiple places, leading to the frequent overflows that leave toilet paper and raw sewage lying in the roadway.

CUC received approval for a loan in February from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority to fund the project to replace the broken line.

